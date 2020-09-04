Get ready for the heat and a possible freeze

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to around 80°. Westerly winds around 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. NW winds 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 80s to around 90°. South winds 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind with cooler highs in the 60s, 70s, and even around 80° in the south. NW winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. We’ll have a 20% chance of rain by the evening.

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy and cold as highs only rise to the 50s with a few of the warmest around 60°. Scattered rain showers will bring a cold rain with very cold overnight lows in the 30s.

