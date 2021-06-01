Get ready for the summer-like heat

Today: Partly cloudy skies as highs warm to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light and variable wind with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or small thunderstorm.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and storms with warm lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with widespread 80s. NW winds 5-15 MPH.

A ridge of warm air will move over the Upper Plains and bring very hot temperatures to North Dakota. Prepare for temperatures in the 90s with even the possibility of triple digit heat by Friday and possibly Saturday. The rain chances are meager with this pattern that brings the heat. The relative humidity and dew points will remain lower so we luckily won’t have to content with the heat index but the actual air temperatures will be hot nonetheless.

This hotter pattern wants to break down by the weekend as we’ll cool to the 80s by Sunday. We’ll have a very small chance on Saturday and Sunday for showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that forms over the weekend will have to be monitored as we’ll have just enough instability to have large hail and damaging wind.

