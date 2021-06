Today: Today is the hottest day in the forecast for many. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with a breezy SE wind. SE 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. A slight chance for showers and storms. SE winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Wednesday: A slight chance for morning showers and storms with afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 80s and 90s.

