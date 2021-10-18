Grab your jackets now!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the past three days, we had well above temperatures, a lot of sunshine and it was only a little windy part of the time. Now, however, we have a big change in our temperatures on the way. Temps tomorrow will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories