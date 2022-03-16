Temps will fall below freezing overnight and everything that melted Wednesday that hasn’t evaporated or dried up will freeze solid so be extra careful in the morning. Sidewalks, parking lots, and other areas may be quite slick.
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-16
Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop below freezing for most, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. High-pressure building in at the surface will provide most of the area with abundant sunshine over the next few days and will help to keep our temperatures relatively warm. Cooler temperatures east and warmer […]
