If you take your dog with you when you go shopping for groceries for the Memorial Day weekend, it will be pretty warm outside in the afternoon. Be sure you roll down the window part way to let any heat building inside the car to get out. Temps inside the car can build in a matter of a few minutes.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-26
Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s as skies remain mostly clear. Clouds will increase by tomorrow morning as a potent upper-level system approaches. Tomorrow will feature slightly warmer temperatures as a number of neighborhoods warm up into the 80s, and chances for rain and thunderstorms ramp up late in the […]
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter