Today: Hazy skies with partly cloudy conditions. Highs will be much cooler and in the 80s and 90s. A slight chance for showers and storms with an increasing northerly wind. North 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooler lows in the 50s and 60s. Light northerly wind.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with widespread 80s and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. SE winds 5-10 MPH.