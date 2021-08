Today: Hazy skies with highs in the 90s. A slight chance for showers in the west later today with better chances for scattered showers overnight. Southerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the 60s and 70s with southerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A slight chance for morning showers and thunderstorms with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s. SW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.