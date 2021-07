Today: Hazy sunshine with highs heating to the upper 80s and lower 90s. South winds will increase to 15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Southerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny with widespread 90s. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.

The latest drought monitor has shown some improvement in northern ND.