Heat again with rain & storm chances

Today: Morning showers and storms will clear for afternoon sunshine. There’s still a very small chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will heat to the 90s mainly with wind variable in direction with low pressure moving through the state. Wind will reach 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear conditions with lows in the 60s and 70s. NW 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: A sunny start with highs in the 90s to around 100°. Chances for afternoon and evening storms. Some could be severe in the west. Southerly winds will stay light at 5-15 MPH.