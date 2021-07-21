Heat again with rain & storm chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Morning showers and storms will clear for afternoon sunshine. There’s still a very small chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will heat to the 90s mainly with wind variable in direction with low pressure moving through the state. Wind will reach 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear conditions with lows in the 60s and 70s. NW 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: A sunny start with highs in the 90s to around 100°. Chances for afternoon and evening storms. Some could be severe in the west. Southerly winds will stay light at 5-15 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories