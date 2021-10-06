Heat, wind & fire concerns will completely flip in just a few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny with high heat continuing as well as strong wind. Highs return to the 80s with southerly winds increasing to as high as 20-30 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of western ND from noon until 8 PM CDT.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows mostly in the 50s. SE wind 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy as a cold front will bring a slight chance for afternoon showers.

A much cooler and more typical October weather forecast is in store for the weekend. Highs will range from the 50s to 60s with robust rain chances for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories