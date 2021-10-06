Heat, wind & fire concerns will completely flip in just a few days

Today: Mostly sunny with high heat continuing as well as strong wind. Highs return to the 80s with southerly winds increasing to as high as 20-30 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of western ND from noon until 8 PM CDT.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows mostly in the 50s. SE wind 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy as a cold front will bring a slight chance for afternoon showers.

A much cooler and more typical October weather forecast is in store for the weekend. Highs will range from the 50s to 60s with robust rain chances for Saturday.