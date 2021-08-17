Heatwave continues, with some relief on the horizon

It is going to be another hot day in North Dakota for your Tuesday! Especially off to the southwest, where temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits. Records were set on Monday in Dickinson, Minot, and Bismarck.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area until at least Thursday evening. This may keep the temperatures down slightly, but it will still be very hot.

We will have on and off chances of rain throughout the region going into the weekend, when we will get quite a cool down, with temperatures much more seasonal.

Some areas may struggle to get out of the 60s, especially off to the northwest. Overnight lows will also approach the 40s in some areas.

Heading into the weekend, some areas will have chances for scattered storms, mostly up to the north, and more sunshine to the south.