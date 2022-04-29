One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-29
Steady rain will continue to fall overnight across central North Dakota as a stronger surface low deepens and moves out of Colorado. Winds will also strengthen out of the north in response to the low, making for a cold, wet, and windy end to the week. New data now suggests that the system will move […]
