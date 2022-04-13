Today: Snow continues all day. It will fall at a moderate to heavy clip bringing an additional 3″-6″ in southern ND and a foot or more for much of northern ND. N/NW winds will increase to 30 MPH, gusting to 50-55 MPH. Highs will stay cold and in the 20s.

Tonight: Snow continues but it should lighten. The NW winds continue at 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH.

Thursday: Scattered snow will bring a very light accumulation but the NW winds will stay strong with gusts over 50 MPH. The Blizzard Warning that was issued Tuesday will last until 7 PM Thursday.

Highs over the next several days will stay unseasonably cold and in the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.