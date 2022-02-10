A cold front will be moving into our area from the north late tonight, bringing strong northerly winds and scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will fall below 0 across our northeast, with upper teens for lows in the southwest. Northerly winds will continue to bring in colder air tomorrow, meaning daytime highs will struggle to warm up much higher than the daily low. Again we’ll find our coldest air to the northeast, where more mild air will hang on to parts of our southwest. A few light showers may persist into later tomorrow morning across our west. It will be a cold start to Saturday morning as arctic high pressure builds overhead, but yet again milder air will move back into our area and temperatures will begin to warm. By Sunday daytime highs will warm above average. There will also be a couple of chances for light snow both days of the weekend, with the best chances across our northeast. Look for near or slightly above-average temperatures next week with only slight chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder