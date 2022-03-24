Today: Partly cloudy, warmer, and windier. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s as light southerly winds will increase from the NW to 35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. A Wind Advisory lasts until at least Friday morning. A slight chance for showers as the cold front passes. Any accumulation will be light and not very meaningful.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. NW winds 35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Sunny skies, colder temperatures, and strong wind continuing. Afternoon highs in the 40s with NW winds staying strong. As of right now, the Wind Advisory is set to expire Friday morning but could get extended through the afternoon.