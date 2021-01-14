High winds causing power outages and school delays

On Thursday, January 14, high winds in our region have caused power outages and school delays.

Montana-Dakota Utilities is reporting power outages in several towns including : Wildrose, Grenora, Corinth, Bainville, Stanley, Alamo, Rhame, Fairview, Crosby, Noonan, Epping, McGregor, Williston, Columbus, Tioga, Bowbells, Coteau, Arnegard, Alexander, Rawson, Beulah, Dickinson, New Leipzig, Ray, Mohall, Wheelock, Springbrooke, and Taylor.

Trenton Public School shared on its Facebook page that due to the high winds in the region, Trenton School and buses will run two hours late on Thursday. Trenton School will being at 10 a.m. and school will pick up students two hours later than normal pickup time.

Tioga Public School District are two hour later start today. According to the district’s Facebook page, buses will also run two hours late and no breakfast served today.

Kidder County: Schools will be in session at normal time today, but the county will not be running buses before or after school.

Ray Public Schools: School and buses are two hours late today due to wind abnd ice. There will be no breakfast or Early Bird today.

