Hot Again Today With More Storm Chances

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will end up in the 80s and 90s with muggy conditions. West and NW wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in the I-94 corridor. The hazards will be large hail and damaging wind.

Tonight: Lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light northwesterly wind.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny start with afternoon rain and storms. There’s a marginal risk in southern ND for severe storms. They could start as early as just after Noon and last through early evening. Highs tomorrow will warm to the 70s and 80s.