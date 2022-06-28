It’s going to be hot and fairly humid Wednesday and even though the atmosphere will likely be capped, it’s not a guarantee that the cap will hold. With the high temps and high dew points along with a decent amount of wind shear, if a storm can find a weakness in the cap it could turn into a supercell with large hail and very high wind.
