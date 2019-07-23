Hot Temperatures Are Here To Stay

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. The hotter temps will be in the west where we could reach 90 degrees along the border with Montana. The wind will stay light from the south.

Tonight: Lows will drop to the 60s with a partly cloudy sky and light southerly wind.

Wednesday: A mostly sunny start. Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees. A cold front will sweep through the state and bring scattered rain and isolated storms Wednesday afternoon through the evening. There’s already a marginal risk for severe storms issued by the Storm Prediction Center.