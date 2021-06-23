Hot temperatures with severe storms back in the forecast

Today: Hot temperatures as some areas in southern ND will heat to near 100°. A light southerly wind will increase from the west and NW to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Average highs for June 23rd are typically around 80°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as lows fall back to the 50s and 60s. Northerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A mostly sunny start as a cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few afternoon storms could become strong to severe. Highs will warm to the 80s with a light northerly wind.

