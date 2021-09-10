Hot today with a big change for the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy skies with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs will reach into the 80s and 90s with a much lighter wind. W/SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Patchy wildfire smoke is possible today and will make for hazy skies.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a breezy northerly wind to 10-20 MPH. A cold front will bring a slight chance for showers. Lows will fall to the 50s.

Saturday: A chance for showers with the highest odds in northern ND. Highs will be noticeably cooler and in the 60s and 70s. Northeasterly winds around 10-15 MPH.