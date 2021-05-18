Hot today with much-needed rain in the forecast

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with an increased southerly wind to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows will fall to the warm range of the 50s and 60s. South winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a weak cold front sweeping through the area. A chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs mainly in the 70s. Winds will shift and become northerly at 10-20 MPH.

