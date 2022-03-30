Light wind and a mostly clear sky will likely allow for some radiational cooling. This means that the temperatures may fall a lot tonight with some lows in the teens and most of them around 20 degrees or a tiny bit warmer.
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-30
As high pressure builds in winds will weaken and skies will clear. Look for overnight lows mostly in the 20s. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow as afternoon highs will warm into the 40s across our eastern counties, and into the 50s elsewhere. Winds will come out of the west by tomorrow afternoon, and Friday will be […]
