While there is a pretty good agreement there will be snow on Easter Sunday, there isn’t as good of an agreement on how much will fall. Some of the newest High-Resolution data pushes the heavier snow up to the international border and into Canada while other High-Resolution data has some snow amounts of 4″ to 8 or 9 inches in a few of the northern counties. As of this writing, we are just beginning to see the evening’s major update. Unfortunately, being in the central time zone during daylight saving time will mean a lot of data won’t arrive until after the news tonight. We’ll have more updates tomorrow.