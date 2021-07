Hot, sunny and dry weather continues into the weekend. We’ll likely be a few degrees hotter tomorrow than today.

It’s not a forecast yet, but at least one long range computer model has the humidity increasing a bit by the 4th of July. Dew points may be in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, there is some data suggesting it may not be quite that humid. However, EVERYTHING is pointing to hot weather thru Independence Day