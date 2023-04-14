Minor river flooding and an ice jam are ongoing Friday night with continued chances through the weekend. If you or someone you know needs sandbags, see the link below.

Minor river floods surround Wintering River Karlsruhe, Cannonball River at Breien, Little Muddy River near Williston, and Knife River near Hazen. An ice jam along the Heart River in Mandan could also result in flood stages if it is not broken up before upstream flow increases after more melting.

Warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine return by Sunday. Once again, Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with plenty of 50s and 60s for the majority.

Sandbags: https://www.kxnet.com/video/sandbag-sites/8542828/