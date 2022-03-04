A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across central North Dakota through tomorrow morning, as light freezing rain will bring travel impacts to this area. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s with extensive cloud cover. The upper-level flow aloft turns out of the southwest over the coming days, and a Colorado Low system will emerge to our south. The heaviest snow will stay to our southeast, although there will be a potential for light accumulations through tomorrow night. Winds will turn out of the north in response to the system, and the first part of the weekend will be chilly as colder air from the north is brought in. Sunday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with daytime highs closer to seasonal averages through the first half of next week. Confidence is high, however, in much colder air moving back into our area by this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder