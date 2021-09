There is a chance for a few showers or storms to develop tomorrow afternoon or evening. There is a marginal severe weather threat east of US 83.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the radar estimated rainfall for the storms on Monday afternoon. There were numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along with Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories. Numerous reports of very large hail to the size of ping pong balls up to baseballs were recorded.