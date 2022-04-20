Skies will clear somewhat overnight, with breezy westerly winds persisting. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and upper teens. Weak high pressure will give us a quieter day Thursday, but a more significant system will begin to arrive late in the day, with the potential for impacts across the area into the weekend. Daytime highs tomorrow again will reach the 30s to 50s from north to south respectively. Precipitation tomorrow night may fall as rain, snow, and a wintry mix at times. A general lull in precipitation may come into play later Friday morning and into the early afternoon, but things will ramp back up quickly by Friday night as a Colorado Low rapidly deepens. There will be chances for rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain with this system. The best chances for significant snowfall at this point looks to be across far western North Dakota and up into the Bakken area, and this is where a Winter Storm Watch is now in place. No matter what type of precipitation falls, there is a good chance for additional widespread moisture into the ground.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder