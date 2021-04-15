Increasing Chances for Rain and Snow Tonight

Chances for light rain and snow showers will increase overnight as a weak disturbance arrives from the north. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Cloudy skies and chances for light precipitation will remain with us through tomorrow morning, with some clearing expected to the north by tomorrow afternoon as high pressure builds in. High pressure will also mean sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Saturday. A stout cold front will push through our area Sunday morning, bringing another chance for rain and snow and dropping temperatures through the afternoon. Next week will start out with below-average temperatures and outside chances for additional precipitation. A much warmer and sunnier latter half of next week is expected.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder