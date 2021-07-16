Isolated storms and dangerous heat highlight the forecast

Today: A few morning storms will linger for the commute. Highs will return to the 90s with chances for isolated afternoon storms. Slow-moving rain has prompted a Flood Advisory for the city of Minot. Afternoon sunshine and highs in the 90s could spur some afternoon isolated showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Large hail from this morning in Minot. Photo courtesy of Alyssa Edwards.

Tonight: A very small chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with warm lows in the 60s and 70s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center hasn’t issued a risk for severe storms yet, but the possibility is there. If we were to see something severe, it would be isolated and short-lived. Highs will heat back into the 90s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s to even triple digits. SE winds 10-15 MPH.

