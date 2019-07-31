It Takes More Than Just Sunscreen To Prevent Skin Cancer

The Sun is the power supply for the Earth. Yet what creates all beauty and life also emits a known carcinogen…UV rays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. The majority of the cases are preventable.

SPF 30 isn’t double the protection of SPF 15. That’s a common misconception. In fact, SPF 15 gives you 93% protection from UVB rays – which are the rays that cause cancer. SPF 30 gives a 97% protection.

The higher you go in SPF, the protection gets higher as well but in very small increments. This is why it’s recommended to have an SPF of 15 or higher.

But it’s more than just properly applying sunscreen. You have to do continuous skin checks. Sometimes a seemingly harmless looking mole can be overlooked. Since one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, staying proactive can be a life-saver.

Here is a link on how to spot skin cancer: https://www.cancer.org/latest-news/how-to-spot-skin-cancer.html