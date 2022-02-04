Rising temps overnight tonight and by the time most of us get up tomorrow morning many of the temperatures could be in the 30s. A cold front will drop south thru the state and there may be some slowly falling afternoon temperatures and a bit colder weather expected on Sunday but it will still be well above zero and much closer to normal
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-4
As mild air from the west moves across our area, temperatures will be warming up overnight with the low set just after midnight. Light snow will be possible across central North Dakota, with only light accumulations possible. Warmer air will continue to arrive tomorrow, and high temperatures will climb above freezing for many. There will […]
