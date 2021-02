Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with flurries throughout the day. Highs warm to the single digits and teens with light wind shifting to become northwesterly.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the single digits, subzero. Light NW wind around 5-10 mph..

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs ranging from the single digits in the east to the teens and 20s in central and western ND. NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.