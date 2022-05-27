Yes, it’s going to rain this weekend, but it won’t rain the entire weekend. There will be a good part of the day tomorrow that many of us will have some fairly decent weather. But, more rain will move in from the southwest in the late afternoon into the nighttime hours. Thunderstorms will be possible too.
