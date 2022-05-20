One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-20
Even though cloud cover will remain prevalent overnight, temperatures will still drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s as colder air moves in behind this morning’s cold front. A few lingering showers will be possible, both in the form of rain and snow. Tomorrow will feature well below average temperatures yet again, mostly cloudy […]
