Warm and breezy weather will continue with the temps on Saturday even warmer than Friday. With the higher temps, higher dewpoints and a cold front to provide lift we could be looking at some afternoon or evening storms. Severe weather isn’t necessarily expected, but it is possible on Saturday.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-5
Winds will remain strong out of the south overnight, and clouds will increase from the west as a surface boundary arrives. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and low 50s making for a mild night. Winds will change out of the west across our western counties tomorrow morning along the incoming boundary, and […]
