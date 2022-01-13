It’s Heeerrreee. How bad will it be?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Alberta Clipper moving over the state from northwest to southeast will leave most of the snow either far north of Minot or points to the east of US 2. There could be some freezing rain in the west and southwest. Overall, while it is a strong storm, it’s not a shut down the state type of storm but it still will create some hazardous travel conditions Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.