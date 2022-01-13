It’s Heeerrreee. How bad will it be?

The Alberta Clipper moving over the state from northwest to southeast will leave most of the snow either far north of Minot or points to the east of US 2. There could be some freezing rain in the west and southwest. Overall, while it is a strong storm, it’s not a shut down the state type of storm but it still will create some hazardous travel conditions Friday.
