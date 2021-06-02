It’s Time To Break Some Records!

Tomorrow will heat well into the 90s and this could break some all time records, especially in the north. The last time we had these type of record breaking temps was in 1988, and that was another drought year.

Make sure you….and your pets….stay hydrated

Friday could be even hotter with a few temperatures likely hitting 100 degrees and maybe a degree or two more. There are now at least a few signs of less heat (but still hot) next week with more chances of rain and storms. It’s too early for specifics but as of now we do look to have a bit more active of a weather pattern next week.

As Issued By The NWS in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Friday’s high temps may look like these: