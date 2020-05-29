KX Storm Team Friday Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Friday: Expect plenty of sunshine today with light winds. Most places will top out in the upper 60s, but a few locations could get into the lower 70s. Clouds will be on the increase as we go through the day, especially for western and southwestern areas ahead of a system that will bypass the area to the southwest tonight.

Friday Night: A calm night ahead. Most areas will see clear to mostly clear skies. Winds will once again be light. Most places will bottom out tonight in the mid 40s.