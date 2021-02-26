KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing by late afternoon and through the evening. Highs in the 30s and 40s with westerly winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows falling to the single digits in the north and the teens/20s in the south. Westerly winds 5-15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half an inch.