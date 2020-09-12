KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most tonight, with skies beginning to clear completely across the area by dawn tomorrow. While a few showers may linger into early tomorrow morning, expect a mostly dry weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and maybe a few 80s out west by tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front Sunday will bring temperatures down slightly with increasing northerly winds. Widespread daytime highs in the 80s will start us off next week with warmer weather continuing into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down by Wednesday with a few chances for rain. Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected to round out the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

