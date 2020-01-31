KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast 1-31

TODAY: We’ll see a nice mix of clouds and sun with more clouds developing later in the day. Temperatures will be quite pleasant in the 30s, with locations in the southwest reaching the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy tonight with temperatures running about 15 degrees above the average with many locations bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: It’ll be a very warm weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s for many of us. Locations in the far southwest may even hit 60 degrees! Winds will be on the increase with many locations gusting to over 30 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr