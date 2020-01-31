KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast 1-31

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: We’ll see a nice mix of clouds and sun with more clouds developing later in the day. Temperatures will be quite pleasant in the 30s, with locations in the southwest reaching the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy tonight with temperatures running about 15 degrees above the average with many locations bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: It’ll be a very warm weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s for many of us. Locations in the far southwest may even hit 60 degrees! Winds will be on the increase with many locations gusting to over 30 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Capitol Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Renovations"

Biggest Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biggest Fan"

Bismarck FF Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FF Safety"

Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Task Force"

United Way Luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Luncheon"

Firefighters Fighting Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters Fighting Cancer"

Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Caregiver Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caregiver Training"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge