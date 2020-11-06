KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast 11-6

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: mostly sunny across the KX area with very comfortable temperatures. Most locations will top out in the upper 60s. But things will be cooler closer to the international border where highs will only reach the lower 50s. Winds will be light, except for north of Highway 2 where winds could gust over 25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase but otherwise it will be a mild night with lows bottoming out in the lower to mid 30s. The winds will pick up behind a weakening cold front with gusts to around 20 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss