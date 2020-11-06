KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast 11-6

Today: mostly sunny across the KX area with very comfortable temperatures. Most locations will top out in the upper 60s. But things will be cooler closer to the international border where highs will only reach the lower 50s. Winds will be light, except for north of Highway 2 where winds could gust over 25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase but otherwise it will be a mild night with lows bottoming out in the lower to mid 30s. The winds will pick up behind a weakening cold front with gusts to around 20 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr