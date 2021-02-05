KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast

High temperatures today will reach the single digits above 0 for most, with a few locales in our southwest warming into the teens. There will be a slight chance for snow across our southwest with minimal accumulations expected. Further cold air arrives late tonight, and this will be the beginning of a stretch of well-below average temperatures and dangerous to life-threatening wind chills. A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect later this evening across the northern half of the state, and here we’ll see actual temperatures dip into the teens and possibly 20s below 0 overnight. With a continued northerly wind, wind chills reaching 50 below will be possible! Temperatures for many, and certainly wind chills, will remain below 0 through the weekend. There will be a few chances for snow showers across our southwest through the weekend as a baroclinic zone sets up and upper-level energy zips through. Well below-average temperatures are likely to continue through the first half of next week, with breezy conditions at times and minimal chances for snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder