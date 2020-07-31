KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast 7-31

Today: We’ll see plenty of sunshine for your Friday. Across southern and eastern sections of the KX area, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but they should remain below severe levels. Temperatures will range from the lower 80s north to lower 90s south of the Interstate.

Tonight: Any remaining thunderstorm activity should come to an end by dusk at the very latest. Winds will be gusty out of the Northwest to around 25mph. Lows tonight will range from the lower 50s north to lower 60s south.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

