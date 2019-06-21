KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly move away to the north and east this evening, and we'll be left with mostly dry conditions. The one exception will be across our northwest. This area will be in closest proximity to the surface low, and a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the overnight and tomorrow. The rest of the state will see a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures to begin the weekend. Sunday also looks to remain mostly dry. This will be the beginning of a pattern change as we head into next week. Temperatures will warm above their seasonal averages, and thunderstorms will have the potential each day. With the positioning of the jet stream and increased moisture in the atmosphere, severe weather chances will be on the increase, particularly by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder