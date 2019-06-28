KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Storms are once again forming in Montana this evening, and have the potential to move into North Dakota early tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe weather tomorrow morning will be across our northwest, but it's not out of the question that anyone in the state could see some thunderstorms before noon. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far for many, as heat indices will soar over 100F across the southeast. Here, a Heat Advisory will go into effect. In addition, thunderstorms may reform tomorrow afternoon and evening, with the threat for large hail and strong winds. At this point, a tornado threat cannot be ruled out, especially across our northeastern viewing area. By Sunday we'll cool down slightly with much less humidity. There will be a slight chance for a few rain showers to our south. Monday looks to be dry, but more rain and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday through the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder