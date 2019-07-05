KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A few thunderstorms will linger into tonight, particularly across our southwest. The threat for severe weather will be low however. Tomorrow, high pressure at the surface will build in towards northeast North Dakota. This will help to dry us out and clear our skies, although a stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out across our south and west. Sunday will be similar, but an approaching warm front from the west will increase southerly winds, increasing heat and humidity. This will set the stage for the possibility of strong to severe storms Monday, as a surface low and associated fronts pushes through the state. Temperatures will cool Tuesday with a few lingering thunderstorms behind the system. Expect mostly dry weather for the middle of next week, with a big warm up possible a week from now.